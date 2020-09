Trump supporters, Nevada GOP protest Gov. Sisolak's attempts to 'shut down' events

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:03s - Published 4 minutes ago

HOLD RALLIES...IN NEVADA...THIS WEEKEND...THE GROUP IS HOLDING A RALLYRIGHT NOW..13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ASTRIDMENDEZ IS LIVE FROM THE GRANTSAWYER BUILDING..MORE THAN 50 PEOPLE SHOWED UPHERE IN FRONT OF THE GRANTSAWYER BUILDING TO PROTESTAGAINST GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAKBUT ALSO TO REAFFIRM THEIRRIGHT TO GATHER IN SUPPORT OFPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.PROTESTORS CHANTED AND HELD UPSIGNS.SOME SEE THIS AS A PREVIEW OFWHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEKENDWHEN THE PRESIDENT IS EXPECTEDTO BE IN LAS VEGAS, EVEN THOUGHAT THIS POINT, IT'S STILLUNKNOWN WHAT KIND OF EVENT HEWILL BEHOSTING." EVERYBODY HAS THEIR OWNFREEDOMS.WE ENCOURAGE TO FOLLOW THE MASKMANDATE BRING YOUR MASK, WEARYOUR MASK SOCIAL DISTANCE WHENPOSSIBLE, IF YOU FOLLOW INTROTHE VULNERABLE CATEGORY DO NOTFEEL COMFORTABLE, WATCH IT ONTV""THE FACT THAT HE WAS COMING TODO BIG RALLIES BOTH HERE ANDRENO, JUST SHOWS HIS CONTENT TOHEALTH CARE RULES.HERE IN NEVADA YOUR'E NOTSUPPOSED TO HAVE A GATHERING OFMORE THAN 50 PEOPLE IN ONEPLACE, ALWAYS SUPPOSED TO WEARA MASK, WHICH HE NEVER DOES,AND THATS' PART OF THE PROBLEMWHY WE HAVEN'T RECOVERED MOREQUICKLY.NOT EVERYBODY HERE WAS WEARINGA MASK OR RESPECTING THE SOCIALGUIDELINES.THE TWO RALLIES PRESIDENT TRUMPHAD WERE CANCELLED RECENTLY.GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK HAS SAIDHE DIDN'T HAVE ANY CONTACT WITHHIS TEAM, BUT HE MENTIONED THATHE HOPES THEY FOLLOW THESTATE'S SOCIALGUIDELINES IN ANY EVENT.PRESIDENT TRUMP'S CAMPAIGN ISEXPECTED TO MAKE ANANNOUNCEMENT SOON ABOUT HISPLANS FOR THIS WEEKEND.WE'LL KEEP YOU UPDATED.NEW AT 6-30!

