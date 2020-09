Las Vegas sportbooks see brisk business as NFL kicks off 2020 season Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:56s - Published 2 weeks ago Las Vegas sportbooks see brisk business as NFL kicks off 2020 season Fans flocked to Las Vegas casinos and sportsbooks for the return of the NFL and one Las Vegas bookmaker is making a bold prediction ahead for the fractured, 2020 season. The sports world has returned with a vengeance after an unprecedented pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic for several months with the NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, and now NFL now in competition. 0

