Kangana Ranaut attacks Sonia Gandhi, says ‘history will judge your silence’

Workers of Republican Party of India put up posters of Kangana Ranaut and party president Ramdas Athawale in Vadodara. The posters were put up in view of the upcoming Vadodara Municipal Corporation elections. District party chief said, "Such posters will be put up all over state to show that we support her. Ready for upcoming VMC elections."
Actress Payal Ghosh is making headlines after she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual molesting her at his house in the past. On being asked about news reports that Anurag is paying because the filmmaker is vocal against the central government, Payal said she has no political affiliation, adding that she is grateful to the people supporting her, adding that such people are the real champions of women rights. Although Anurag has dismissed the allegations as "baseless", the actress is getting support on social media for coming out to speak against the alleged incident. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who herself is making waves since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has also come out in support of her.
Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actor Payal Ghosh. The actor tagged PM Modi in a tweet and sought protection saying that there is a threat to her security. The filmmaker’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin defended Kashyap in a tweet and called the controversy a social media circus. ‘You have fought for the freedom of women in your own scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as your personal life. In the personal and professional space, you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.’ Kalki wrote in a tweet. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has attacked Kashyap and said that Kashyap has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people. She added that it is common for outsiders to be treated like sex workers in the industry. Watch the full video for all the details.
A war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress over PM CARES Fund in the lower house of Parliament on September 18. Manish Tewari of the Congress said since the trust has the name of the institution of Prime Minister, its creation should have been done through Parliament. "Since the PM CARES Fund has the name of the institution of the Prime Minister attached to it, wouldn't it have been more appropriate if this fund would have been created through legislation rather than as a public trust," Tewari said. Responding to the criticism, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, recalled the formation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1948. "Nehru ji ordered the creation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order but its registration has not been done even till today. How did it get FCRA clearance? PM-CARES Fund is a public charitable trust which has been set up for the people of India. You (Opposition) created trusts for Gandhi family. Nehru and Sonia Gandhi have been members of PM's National Relief Fund. There should be a debate on this," Thakur questioned the Congress party.
A huge ruckus broke out in Lok Sabha after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur attacked Nehru and Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on PM CARES fund. Defending the fund, Thakur slammed the opposition’s constant attempts to question PM CARES fund and said that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund created by then Prime Minister Nehru had not even been registered till now. ‘From 1948 till today, it has not been registered. How did it get (foreign contribution) FCRA clearance? The trust is not registered. PM CARES is a registered public charitable trust. This is for 130 crore people. You created a trust for the Gandhi family. Nehru, Sonia Gandhi were members of the PM National Relief Fund,’ Thakur said. Hitting back, a furious Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Congress party had never dragged in PM Modi’s name and accused ‘Himachal ka Chokra’ of lowring the standard of discussion. Watch the full video for all the details on the tussle over PM CARES fund in Lok Sabha.
The Indian National Congress is planning to corner the Union government on a host of issues as the Parliament convenes for the monsoon session on September 14. From the Covid-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to battle the outbreak, to the standoff at the Line of Actual Control with China, and the sharp contraction of the economy in the first quarter of Financial Year 2020-21 - the Congress has a litany of complaints on which to seek the government's response. Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad and Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spelled out the main Opposition party's strategy. Meanwhile, the party's top leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, will miss the session as the latter is accompanying the former for medical check-ups abroad. It is not clear whether Rahul Gandhi will be back for the latter part of the session. Watch the full video for more.
Kangana Ranaut is now engaged in a fierce Twitter spat with comedian Kunal Kamra. The war of tweets started after Kunal Kamra mocked the actor’s post and compared her to Sadhguru. ‘These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT,’ said Kangana in a tweet. Later when Kunal Kamra mocked the Centre’s decision to provide her Y-plus category security, Kangana Ranaut lashed out again and said that Kunal Kamra should become someone who means something to the nation. Kangana was providred Y-plus category security aftert she alleged her life was under threat. She was involved in a war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Muslim-PoK’ remark. Her offer to help the NCB probe the drug menace in Bollywood has also created a row. Watch the full video for all the details.
A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra government over the Covid crisis. Raut said that this is not an issue that should be politicized and added took a jibe at the BJP saying that 30,000 people had not recovered by ‘eating Bhabhi ji ka papad.’ Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal and said that there was large scale corruption the states with regard to purchase of crucial equipments. He also mocked PM Modi’s appeal to the country to light diyas and clang utensils. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi then hit back and drew an analogy with Gandhi spinning the charka to justify the call to clang utensils as a symbolic gesture. He also said that the government took pro-active steps to ensure that Covid spread could be minimized. Watch the full video to know more.
Several opposition parties protested outside the Parliament over GST payments to states. Members of Parliaments from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that states be paid their GST dues. The MPs raised slogand and held posters demanding Goods and Services Tax payments to states. Government had earlier presented the states states with two options to resolve the contentious issue of compensation shortfall estimated to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The first option for states includes a special window to be provided, in consultation with the RBI, for borrowing the projected GST shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore. The second option included borrow the entire projected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore — both on account of faltering GST collections and the expected shortfall due to the pandemic from the market. Most opposition ruled states had also written to the Centre demanding that they should not make states borrow to meet the GST dues. Watch the full video for all the details.
Maharashtra government filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking vacation of its stay order on Maratha reservation.The Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader, Ashok Chavan met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister has said, "A petition has to be filed in the Supreme Court challenging the interim order passed by the top court on Maratha reservation." Chavan added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the matter with senior leaders of the government.
Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who alleged that he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, on September 15 announced that he is with BJP-RSS from today onwards. He said, "From now on, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I'm with BJP-RSS. So, now I announce that I am with BJP-RSS today onward." On September 9, group of men including Shiv Sena workers allegedly attacked him over sharing cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut commented on the attack on ex-navy officer, Madan Sharma. He said that it's wrong to link Maharashtra govt with the attack. Raut said, “No one loses anything by asking questions. He's a merchant navy officer. I saw that. Even Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of the country, is taking a lot of interest in this. Let him do it. If there is a resident of a state, or a city, then it is his duty to respect the state's chief, the person holding constitutional office. The way that you talk, you defame and spread canards - if that causes anger among people, then why do you blame government? How is it related to the government?” Raut added, “If someone attacked him, it wasn't done with our permission. Maharashtra is huge. It can happen to anyone, even me.” Watch the full video for more details.
