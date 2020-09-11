Kangana Ranaut attacks Sonia Gandhi, says ‘history will judge your silence’

Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on the Shiv Sena and Conrgess.

In a tweet, Kangana asked the Congress president if she would watch in silence as her government betrays the principles of the constitution.

‘You have grown up in the west and lived here in India.

You may be aware of the struggles of women.

History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order,’ Kangana tweeted.

She also posted a video for late Bala Saheb Thackeray and took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

She said that late Sena founder’s never wanted the party to be in an alliance with the Congress and wondered how he would feel at the condition of the party at present.

Kangana Ranaut has been involved in a war of words with the Maharashtra government over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark.

The matter escalated and also took a legal turn when the BMC demolished certain parts of Kangana’s office, alleging that they were built without approval.

Watch the full video for all the details.