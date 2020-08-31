‘New curriculum for school students by 2022 in sync with NEP’: PM Modi

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:46s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a new curriculum for school students will be in place by 2022.

PM Modi was addressing the ‘School Education Conclave’ organised by the Ministry of Education.

PM Modi said that the new curriculum will be in sync with the NEP.

‘The new curriculum framework will be developed and be ready by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence,’ PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that focus of the NEP and the new curriculum will be on preparing India’s students to deal with the skill sets required in the 21st Century.

PM Modi said that the skills that are required in the 21st Century are critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, curiosity, communication.

He added that the earlier education policy had a lot of restrictions and limited a student’s ability to acquire a holistic education.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of State (MoS) Sanjay Dhotre, among others from various States, also took part in the two-day conclave.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

India needs teachers from pre-school level who focus on discovery-based learning: PM Modi [Video]

India needs teachers from pre-school level who focus on discovery-based learning: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' under the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020). The event was held in the national capital via video conferencing on September 11. Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also attended the event. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Pre-school is the first outside experience for the children." "We need teachers right from the pre-school level who focus on fun-learning, activity-based learning and discovery-based learning," PM Modi added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published
PM Modi attends conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' under NEP 2020 [Video]

PM Modi attends conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' under NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' under the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020). The event was held in the national capital via video conferencing on September 11. Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also attended the event. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "The National Education Policy 2020 is a way to fulfill the new aspirations and new hopes of our new India." It needs to be implemented effectively across the country and we need to do it together." "National Education Policy-2020 is the result of ceaseless hard work of various stakeholders done over the last 4-5 years. Still, the work is not complete. It is just the beginning. The road ahead is to ensure its effective implementation," PM Modi added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Ministry of Education (India) Indian government ministry

5,500 candidates will appear for JEE, NEET in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant [Video]

5,500 candidates will appear for JEE, NEET in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant welcomed HRD Ministry's decision to conduct NEET and JEE examinations. Pramod Sawant said, "I welcome the decision of Government of India and HRD ministry to conduct NEET and JEE exams. Around 5,500 candidates will be appearing in NEET and JEE examinations in Goa. I convey my best wishes to these candidates. They need to take precautions while appearing in the exams. These exams are very important for their future."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra


Ramesh Pokhriyal Ramesh Pokhriyal Indian politician


'Let's make sure no one is left behind': MPS Foundation provides online resources for students [Video]

'Let's make sure no one is left behind': MPS Foundation provides online resources for students

If your student goes to a Milwaukee Public School, stocking up on number two pencils and getting a new backpack doesn't seem nearly as important as charging your Chromebook and testing your internet..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:10Published
If you give a child a book - mel at Buffalo United Charter School [Video]

If you give a child a book - mel at Buffalo United Charter School

If you give a child a book - mel at Buffalo United Charter School

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:34Published
TOP OF THE CLASS Movie [Video]

TOP OF THE CLASS Movie

TOP OF THE CLASS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: High school senior Nicole (Jacqueleine Scislowski) is determined to become valedictorian but faces stiff competition from her classmates. When..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:57Published