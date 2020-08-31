‘New curriculum for school students by 2022 in sync with NEP’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a new curriculum for school students will be in place by 2022.

PM Modi was addressing the ‘School Education Conclave’ organised by the Ministry of Education.

PM Modi said that the new curriculum will be in sync with the NEP.

‘The new curriculum framework will be developed and be ready by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence,’ PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that focus of the NEP and the new curriculum will be on preparing India’s students to deal with the skill sets required in the 21st Century.

PM Modi said that the skills that are required in the 21st Century are critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, curiosity, communication.

He added that the earlier education policy had a lot of restrictions and limited a student’s ability to acquire a holistic education.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of State (MoS) Sanjay Dhotre, among others from various States, also took part in the two-day conclave.

