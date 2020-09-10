General Rawat on border tensions: Armed forces ready for anything | Oneindia News
General Bipin Rawat says armed forces are ready for anything amid India China border tensions; Industrial output declined by 10.4% in July; Former RJD leader Raghuvansh writes to Nitish Kumar; Media flouts all Covid rules on Kangana flight; No fan, or bed in Rhea's single cell in Byculla prison, Indrani Mukerjea is her neighbour & more news #Headlines #IndiaChinaNews #JusticeForSSR