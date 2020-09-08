Global  
 

Williams Falls To Azarenka

Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals.

CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title.

Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York.

It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts.

Williams took a mid-game medical timeout for an Achilles tendon issue in the second game of the thirds set.


