Eric Mangini wants to see Saints pressure Brady & Bucs as much as possible | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The game of the week is easily the NFC South match up between a Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Drew Brees led New Orleans Saints.

Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall, and Kevin Wildes to talk about what he's expecting to see from the Saints in this game, and whether he thinks the Brady can hold up against the pressure of playing in a new system.