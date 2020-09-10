Global  
 

India-China border tensions: Kashmiri weavers and herders suffer

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published
India and China accuse each other of firing warning shots for the first time in 45 years.


GovSherazKhan

Sheraz Khan RT @NBCNightlyNews: China and India say they had agreed to deescalate tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restor… 39 seconds ago

caselvis58

Cheryl RT @Reuters: China and India said they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to res… 2 minutes ago

CraigMalwitz1

Craig Malwitz RT @EconomicTimes: China is ready to take "conciliatory steps" in order to avoid new violations of the obligations on India-Chinese border,… 2 minutes ago

BreakinNewz01

BreakinNewz 🌐 World Newz 🌐 #China & #India say they had agreed to deescalate tensions on their contested Himalayan border and t… https://t.co/LdX3u1CXxd 6 minutes ago

NewsCaravan

News Caravan India-China Foreign Ministers Meet to resolve border tensions https://t.co/faH992plRF 8 minutes ago

nothingsmonstrd

nothings monstered RT @globalzero: China and India, both nuclear-armed powers, agreed to steps to reduce tensions at their disputed border. An important devel… 11 minutes ago

inppakistan

Independent News Pakistan (INP) China, India reach consensus on easing border tensions https://t.co/AHt6YA85HE via @INP for Latest News Updates 12 minutes ago

mynbc15

NBC 15 News China and India say they had agreed to deescalate tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to re… https://t.co/CXspoCCZCh 12 minutes ago


General Rawat on border tensions: Armed forces ready for anything | Oneindia News [Video]

General Rawat on border tensions: Armed forces ready for anything | Oneindia News

General Bipin Rawat says armed forces are ready for anything amid India China border tensions; Industrial output declined by 10.4% in July; Former RJD leader Raghuvansh writes to Nitish Kumar; Media..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:46Published
India and China walk back from border standoff [Video]

India and China walk back from border standoff

China and India said on Friday they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore "peace and tranquility" following a high-level diplomatic..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:19Published
India-China in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation: MEA [Video]

India-China in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava stated that India and China are in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation. "India-China are in touch via..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published