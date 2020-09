First Stream (09/11/20): New Music From Demi Lovato, Marshmello, Usher & YoungBoy Never Broke Again | Billboard

Marshmello and Demi Lovato team up on a song for Suicide Prevention Day, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is on a serious roll with new jams & Usher is back with a hot track.

Billboard presents First Stream, featuring the hottest music drops of the week.