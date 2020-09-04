Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HCSO deputy reflects on working at Ground Zero on 9/11, as an NYPD officer

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:46s - Published
HCSO deputy reflects on working at Ground Zero on 9/11, as an NYPD officer

HCSO deputy reflects on working at Ground Zero on 9/11, as an NYPD officer

As we mark the 19th anniversary of the deadly terror attacks on 9/11/2001, our country once again unites to honor the heroes who risked, and even lost their lives.

Some of those heroes now live right here in Tampa Bay.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (Florida) Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (Florida)

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office expands program that keeps minors out of jail [Video]

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office expands program that keeps minors out of jail

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is making changes to its three-year-old program intended to help teens who have broken the law.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:05Published
HCSO deputy surprises a mom by donating car seats instead of issuing a ticket [Video]

HCSO deputy surprises a mom by donating car seats instead of issuing a ticket

A Hillsborough County deputy surprised a mother with new car seats instead of issuing her a ticket.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:27Published

New York City Police Department New York City Police Department Municipal police force in the United States

Former NYPD officer during 9/11: "We need to remember we are Americans first"

 A responding NYPD missing persons detective sergeant during the September 11th attacks is sharing his story. Keith Taylor spoke on CBSN with what he remembers..
CBS News
Car drives through protesters in New York [Video]

Car drives through protesters in New York

The New York City Police Department said it is trying to locate the driver ofa car that drove through a group of protesters blocking a street in TimesSquare. A video posted Thursday on social media shows the car jerking throughthe crowd with its horn blaring as demonstrators scramble out of the way.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Car drives through Times Square protesters

 A car drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters, who were demonstrating in New York City's Times Square over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude,..
CBS News

Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Estuary and natural harbor in Florida, off the Gulf of Mexico

The Rebound Tampa Bay: A mission to end homelessness [Video]

The Rebound Tampa Bay: A mission to end homelessness

Pete Scalia, Executive Director at St. Vincent de Paul Clearwater Community Center, talks about his organization's mission to end homelessness amidst the pandemic.  If you or someone you know is need of serious help right now, listen to what Pete has to say.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 22:36Published
The Rebound Tampa Bay: A mission to end homelessness [Video]

The Rebound Tampa Bay: A mission to end homelessness

Pete Scalia, Executive Director at St. Vincent de Paul Clearwater Community Center, talks about his organization's mission to end homelessness amidst the pandemic.  If you or someone you know is need of serious help right now, listen to what Pete has to say.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 22:36Published
Here are 9/11 memorial ceremonies happening in Tampa Bay [Video]

Here are 9/11 memorial ceremonies happening in Tampa Bay

Here are 9/11 memorial ceremonies happening in Tampa Bay

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this