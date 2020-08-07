Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr

Global  
 

Harry Styles is headed back to the big screen for 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' is delaying its release (again) to December 25th and Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo are set to star in 'The Harder They Fall.'


"The Harder They Fall" - cast: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Keith Stanfield, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi

*Release date :* TBA 2020 *Synopsis :* "The Harder They Fall" follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan...
