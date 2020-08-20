Global  
 

Embattled President of Belarus to meet Putin

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:10s - Published
Alexander Lukashenko will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi to discuss their countries' "strategic partnership".


Related videos from verified sources

Putin says happy birthday to Lukashenko as protests rage [Video]

Putin says happy birthday to Lukashenko as protests rage

Russian President Vladimir Putin used a birthday phone call on Sunday to invite Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to visit Moscow, a Kremlin show of support as thousands of protesters streamed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Belarus: Lukashenko ‘afraid of his own people’ claims opposition organiser [Video]

Belarus: Lukashenko ‘afraid of his own people’ claims opposition organiser

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko is “afraid of his own people” a member of the Belarusian Opposition Coordination Council has told Euronews, after Lukashenko called on Russian president..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:16Published
EU rejects Belarus vote result, warns of imminent new sanctions [Video]

EU rejects Belarus vote result, warns of imminent new sanctions

The EU sanctions will hit 'a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and election fraud'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published