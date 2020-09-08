The Croods Movie Clip - Setting the Trap

The Croods Movie Clip - Setting the Trap - Guy (Ryan Reynolds) and Eep (Emma Stone) get close while setting a trap to catch dinner, and nearly catch Grug (Nicolas Cage) instead.

Plot synopsis: Prehistoric family the Croods live in a particularly dangerous moment in time.

Patriarch Grug (Nicolas Cage), his mate, Ugga (Catherine Keener), teenage daughter Eep (Emma Stone), son Thunk (Clark Duke) and feisty Gran (Cloris Leachman) gather food by day and huddle together in a cave at night.

When a more evolved caveman named Guy (Ryan Reynolds) arrives on the scene, Grug is distrustful, but it soon becomes apparent that Guy is correct about the impending destruction of their world.

Cast: Catherine Keener, Chris Sanders, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, Randy Thom, Ryan Reynolds