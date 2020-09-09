Global  
 

Evidence Shows Heart Damage In College Athletes With COVID-19

Up to 15% of college-age student-athletes experience heart inflammation after battling COVID-19.

According to UPI, the results of a new study have been reported by sports media outlets for weeks.

The study looked at football, soccer, lacrosse, and basketball players as well as track and field athletes at Ohio State University.

In the analysis, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, revealed evidence of myocarditis in four of 26 athletes.

Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, can cause irregular heartbeat and affect the ability to pump blood.


