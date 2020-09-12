Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Projectionist Abel Ferrara Documentary

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:29s - Published
The Projectionist Abel Ferrara Documentary

The Projectionist Abel Ferrara Documentary

The Projectionist Abel Ferrara Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: This documentary portrait of theater operator Nicolas "Nick" Nicolaou moves from 1970s Times Square adult film houses through decades of city regulation, chain takeovers, and cultural shifts, charting a charming odyssey through the history of film exhibition and New York City.

Abel Ferrara traces the life and work of friend and fellow cinephile Nicolas "Nick" Nicolaou, a Cypriot immigrant who began working as a teenager in small neighborhood movie theaters around Manhattan, defying gentrification, changing viewing habits and corporate dominance in the 1980s, only to emerge decades later as one of New York City's last independent theater owners.

A moving tribute to friendship, tenacity and the love of cinema, The Projectionist is also a timely paean to what going to the movies is all about.

Directed by Abel Ferrara release date October 2, 2020 (in select cities)


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jormontiel

Jorge Luis Montiel 💚 RT @IndieWire: Kino Lorber is donating 100% of ticket sales on Abel Ferrara's "The Projectionist" to movie theaters. Get details and watch… 41 minutes ago

3500SatelliteTV

Satellite Direct “The Projectionist” Official Trailer — Abel Ferrara’s New Documentary About New York Film Theater Operator Nick Nic… https://t.co/2lRVUbFpg9 2 hours ago

themoviebox

TheMovieBox.Net “The Projectionist” Official Trailer — Abel Ferrara’s New Documentary About New York Film Theater Operator Nick Nic… https://t.co/j2EI4to1ek 3 hours ago

badlandsfilm

Badlands Collective RT @KinoLorber: Head to @Indiewire to check out our new trailer for Abel Ferrara's THE PROJECTIONIST, a documentary portrait of veteran the… 5 hours ago

cinemonkey

Nico van den Berg RT @NotebookMUBI: Via @KinoLorber, an official trailer for THE PROJECTIONIST, Abel Ferrara's documentary portrait of one of New York City’s… 6 hours ago

furiouscinema

🔥 FURIOUS CINEMA 🎥 RT @ThePlaylist: ‘The Projectionist’ Trailer: Abel Ferrara Makes A Documentary Love Letter To An Indie Cinema Legend https://t.co/OKdmTc4Vy… 6 hours ago

noeticpictures

noetic pictures RT @docofilm: Kino Lorber Offering All Profits on Abel Ferrara’s ‘The Projectionist’ to Theaters — Watch the Trailer | @Indiewire https://t… 7 hours ago

docofilm

DOCOFILM (.com) Kino Lorber Offering All Profits on Abel Ferrara’s ‘The Projectionist’ to Theaters — Watch the Trailer | @Indiewire https://t.co/FfX6rSNzcF 7 hours ago