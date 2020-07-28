Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

Junior Auxiliary members delivered food to all of Lee County schools as a part of one of their many projects.

Local organization gives lunches to Lee County teachers and staff

And staff got a free lunch today.

It's all thanks to one tupelo nonprofit.

But it looked a lot different this year because if the pandemic.

Wtva's alexis jones tagged along with one member of the junior auxiliary as she delivered meals.

"we just pop in and bring it right to them so they don't have to leave the school.

Usually members of the junior auxiliary of tupelo hold a luncheon around this time for them.

Today, they dropped off food at all lee county schools because of the pandemic.

Ja member, meg curtis, said this is a part of the organization's school aid project.

If students, administrators, and staff need food or other necessities, members try to meet those needs.

That includes we try to help in anyway we can.

We try to make it as easy as possible."

Meg curtis- junior auxiliary member trt: 8 vo cont: lawhon elementary was one of the schools curtis went to today.

Assistant principal, cama smith, said this project has been a blessing to her school.

Sot: "we're thankful for them for thinking of us, but we're most appreciative for all that they do for our students."

Cama smith- assistant principal trt: 5 tupelo's junior auxilory also helps feed and provide medical assistance to kids in need.

In tupelo.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9