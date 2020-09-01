9/11 remembered in North Iowa

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 day ago

There is a piece of steel saved from the World Trade Center at the Clear Lake Fire Department.

Can come together today to also commemoratin g the 9?

"*11 anniversary today... the city of clear lake.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live to tell us about this evening's ceremony.

Nick?

Xxx yes george and katie ?

"* right here is a piece of steel which was saved from the world trade center.

About eight years ago it was brought here to the clear lake fire department, where it stands as an every day reminder about what happened 19 years ago.

Xxx nats: bag pipes "we're so passionate about continuing this dedication and this memorial service for those people who lost their lives on 9?

"*11" clear lake fire chief doug meyers explains why a town 18?

"* hundred miles from new york city holds this somber ceremony every year.

"many previous years we've hosted firefighters from new york during ragbrai event that stayed here.

We formed friendships with those guys.

A few of them lost their lives on 9?

"*11."

September 11th, 20 is a day which has changed all our lives forever.

City councilman and history teacher bennett smith says there are few days in history to compare it to.

"it's the kind of tragedy that the only parallel i can think of, that i explain to my students is what happened after pearl harbor.

It really unified the country it was a surprise attack and just an enormous tragedy."

Even though our country seems divided right now ?

"* smith thinks a poignient day like 9?

"*11 can remind us of our common bonds.

"there are a lot of divisions in our society, but today is one that we need to be united and we can be united in commemoratin for the 20th anniversary next year ?

"* clear lake fire department is planning an even larger ceremony.

Inviting fire departments from all over the state to join.

A new york city firefighter who survived that day is also scheduled to speak.

Live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick.

Usually the ceremony is held outside the fire department in clear lake but because of the rain, they had to move everything