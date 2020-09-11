Lucille Ball’s Friend Carol Burnett Shares Last Words To Her In Tearful REELZ Doc

REELZ takes viewers into the behind the scenes life and relationships of Lucille Ball through touching interviews with friends and comedians, Carol Burnett, Lily Tomlin, Debra Messing, and Suzanne Somers.

These fellow comics share their lasting memories of the red-headed comic.

Legendary comedienne and friend Burnett — who has won numerous Emmy and Golden Globe Awards — shares the icon’s last words to her during an emotional interview in the upcoming special.

The actress, 87, explains "She always sent me flowers on my birthday" that said "Happy Birthday kid." For years, the transformative figure would send a "beautiful bouquet of roses." WE LOVE LUCY!

INSIDE THE INSPIRING & DARING LIFE OF LEGENDARY COMIC LUCILLE BALL 'The Carol Burnett Show' star continued: "It was my birthday I woke up.

I turned on the news and she had died on my birthday." Later that day, on April 26, 1989, Burnett received Ball’s roses that said, "Happy Birthday kid." To uncover more about the hilariously daring and bold Ball — who cemented her legacy through her willingness to try absolutely anything for a chuckle and push against the status quo — watch Lucille Ball: We Love Lucy Saturday, September 12 on REELZ.

