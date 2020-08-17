50 feared dead in Congo gold mine collapse

Delhi Police bust child trafficking racket, 14 minors rescued



Team of Delhi Police railways unit arrested 10 persons involved in human trafficking and rescued 14 juveniles. Gang was busted after receiving at PS Old Delhi Railway station from an NGO, about 14 minors being trafficked and brought to Delhi by Train from different districts of Bihar. Upon receiving the information, an operation was laid at Old Delhi Railway Station. The team kept a sharp vigil on movement of passengers when the train arrived. The CCTV cameras were also closely monitoring suspicious movement. Meticulous scanning bore fruit and few persons in suspicious circumstances were noticed with the juveniles. Finally, ten persons were detained and 14 victims were rescued. Further Investigation is in progress to reveal more facts.

