50 feared dead in Congo gold mine collapse

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:46s
At least 50 people are thought to have died when an artisanal gold mine collapsed near Kamituga in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday afternoon, a local mining NGO said.

Francis Maguire reports.


At least 50 people are thought to have died when an artisanal gold mine collapsed near Kamituga in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday afternoon, a local mining NGO said. Francis Maguire reports.

