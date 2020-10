James Bond GOLDFINGER Movie (1964) - Clip - Q introduces Bond to his DB5

James Bond GOLDFINGER Movie (1964) - Clip - Q introduces Bond to his DB5 - Desmond Llewelyn, who played Q in 17 Bond films, was born on this day in 1914.

In this classic scene from GOLDFINGER (1964) Q introduces James Bond (Sean Connery) to his Aston Martin DB5 for the first time.