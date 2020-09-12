Golden Retriever casually carries live lizard in her mouth

This is Butter.

Look at those puppy dog eyes.

She sometimes likes to bring her new friends inside to meet the family.

She knows she can’t, but it doesn’t stop her from trying.

We're sure her new friend is not too thrilled with being inside of her mouth.

Poor guy didn’t even want to meet the family and quietly slipped away, although with a broken tail.

Don’t worry, it will grow back.

Butter is now searching for a new friend.

Hopefully the next one looks more like her and doesn’t change colors!