Lest We Forget: New Veterans At 93% Higher Risk For Suicide Than Civilians

An alarming new analysis reveals new military veterans are 93% more likely to die by suicide than the general public.

According to UPI, the assessment focused on nearly 1.9 million service members that left the military between 2010 and 2017.

It found that more than 3,000 service members of them died by suicide, with the vast majority of them -- just over 94% -- men.

The study found men were more than three times as likely to die by suicide after transitioning to civilian life than women.


