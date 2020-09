Tennis Hopefuls Dream Big During U.S. Open Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:01s - Published 4 minutes ago Tennis Hopefuls Dream Big During U.S. Open With the U.S. Open in full swing, young tennis prodigies around the world are watching and hoping to one day share that spotlight, Skyler Henry reports (2:01). WCCO 4 News At 5 - September 12, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title



(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday,.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published on August 4, 2020