Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal

Palestinians angry over moves by Bahrain and the UAE to normalize ties with Israel took their protest to the streets of Gaza, burning pictures of the leaders of those three countries as well as U.S. President Donald Trump.
The U.S. had joined the three countries in hailing the diplomatic move as a step toward Middle East peace and stability.
Palestinian Liberation Organization Secretary General Saeb Erekat said the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict has to be resolved first before peace can be achieved.
“The Bahraini-American-Israeli agreement to normalize relations is now part of a bigger package in the region.
It is not about peace, it is not about relations between countries.
We are witnessing an alliance, a military alliance being created in the region, maybe you want to call it an Arab-Israel-NATO.” The Palestinians see normalization as a betrayal.
A longstanding pan-Arab position calls for acceptance of Palestinian statehood and the Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory in exchange for normalizing relations with Arab countries.
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise targeting a mock-up US aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The military drill, code-named "Great Prophet-14", caused two American bases to go on alert, amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington after a series of escalating incidents last year.
The message behind this action was clearly aimed at the US, whose Navy routinely sails into the Persian Gulf from the Strait of Hormuz.
Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte that the US had positioned submarines near North Korea. That information had previously been so closely held that even some inside the White House were caught by surprise.
