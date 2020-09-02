Global  
 

President Trump to Preside Over Signing of Middle East Deals at White House

According to Fox News, the president will oversee the signing of two historic deals between Israel and two Gulf nations on Tuesday.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters [Video]

Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters

Democrat Joe Biden courted Hispanic voters on Tuesday on his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, saying President Donald Trump had let them down with his divisive immigration policies and a disastrous response to the coronavirus pandemic. Libby Hogan reports.

AP Top Stories September 16 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 16th: Hurricane Sally drenches Gulf Coast; Dirty air from fires could take weeks to clear; Trump denies downplaying..
How Japan's "quiet" new leader may get along with Trump, or Biden

 Analysts say that while Yoshihide Suga may shy away from golf outings with President Trump, he knows what matters, both to his people and his allies.
Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

Trump Uses Derogatory Language Towards Fallen Soldiers [Video]

Trump Uses Derogatory Language Towards Fallen Soldiers

Donald Trump has been on the defensive since Thursday over a new article. The Atlantic magazine that alleged, among other things, that he used derogatory language. The language was aimed at fallen US soldiers, according to reports at CNN. CNN, Fox News, the Associated Press, the New York Times and the Washington Post have confirmed it. We obviously don't know what effect, if any, these stories will have on the 2020 campaign.

Anybody found that plane of thugs yet? -Biden [Video]

Anybody found that plane of thugs yet? -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday blasted cryptic claims President Trump made during a Fox News interview this week about alleged thugs he said had boarded an airplane seeking to cause damage at the RNC last week and that an investigation was under way.

Pelosi's Hair Appointment Violates COVID Restrictions [Video]

Pelosi's Hair Appointment Violates COVID Restrictions

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair styled inside a San Francisco hair salon. CNN reports that this visit was a violation of the city's Covid-19 safety regulations that enraged the salon's owner. The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, was angry that Pelosi had broken the rules requiring such hair treatments to be done outdoors because of the pandemic. Fox News obtained security footage showing the speaker inside eSalon not wearing a mask.

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Race to the White House: Official apologises for claiming US scientists hurt Trump

 A Trump health appointee who is accused of trying to muzzle an important scientific publication in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic apologised on Tuesday..
Israel signs diplomatic accord with Arab nations at White House

 President Trump called Israel's normalization of ties with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates the beginning of a new era in the region. Paula Reid reports.
Israel signs pacts with UAE and Bahrain, Donald Trump declares it 'a new Middle East'

 Israel has signed historic diplomatic pacts with two Gulf Arab states at a White House ceremony that President Donald Trump declared will mark the "dawn of a new..
Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire during US ceremony [Video]

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire during US ceremony

Israel normalisation deals: Palestinians lament new agreement with Emirates and Bahrain [Video]

Israel normalisation deals: Palestinians lament new agreement with Emirates and Bahrain

Gaza violence flares after Israel signs deals with Gulf states

 A fresh round of violence between Palestinian militants and Israel follows a ceremony in Washington.
Related news from verified sources

Trump to preside over signing of historic Middle East deals at White House

President Trump will preside over the signing of two historic deals between Israel and two Gulf...
Donald Trump presents Benjamin Netanyahu with key to White House

US President Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House...
Israel signs pacts with UAE and Bahrain, Donald Trump declares it 'a new Middle East'

Israel signs pacts with UAE and Bahrain, Donald Trump declares it 'a new Middle East' Israel has signed historic diplomatic pacts with two Gulf Arab states at a White House ceremony that...
