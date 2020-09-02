President Trump to Preside Over Signing of Middle East Deals at White House

Democrat Joe Biden courted Hispanic voters on Tuesday on his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, saying President Donald Trump had let them down with his divisive immigration policies and a disastrous response to the coronavirus pandemic. Libby Hogan reports.
Donald Trump has been on the defensive since Thursday over a new article. The Atlantic magazine that alleged, among other things, that he used derogatory language. The language was aimed at fallen US soldiers, according to reports at CNN. CNN, Fox News, the Associated Press, the New York Times and the Washington Post have confirmed it. We obviously don't know what effect, if any, these stories will have on the 2020 campaign.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday blasted cryptic claims President Trump made during a Fox News interview this week about alleged thugs he said had boarded an airplane seeking to cause damage at the RNC last week and that an investigation was under way.
On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair styled inside a San Francisco hair salon. CNN reports that this visit was a violation of the city's Covid-19 safety regulations that enraged the salon's owner. The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, was angry that Pelosi had broken the rules requiring such hair treatments to be done outdoors because of the pandemic. Fox News obtained security footage showing the speaker inside eSalon not wearing a mask.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard Oracle was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources say the Chinese company is seeking to keep majority ownership of the popular..