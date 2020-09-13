Clinton Central outlasts Frontier, 44-38

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 weeks ago

Weekend... clinton central's quarantine is over... so they welcomed the 3-0 frontier falcons to michigantown tonight... our friend duck from chalmers had his saturday night frenzy shirt on... i like the way you ththe lead by 6 deep in the 2nd quater... owen ..

Off to the races and in.... number 7 goes for 6 points.... make that lead 12.... frontier kept it close all night... out to the 3rd quarter.... isiah davis punches it in... with the 2 point conversion the gap narrows to 4... but how about 5'6 bulldog running back anthony ransford... official set a nice screen here... it's a touchdown i promise.... ransford is jacked up.... yeah the dawgs are uncaged... later on... smith opens the clinton county airport.... logan harris with the snag and the score.... and the bulldogs win... 44-38 the final in front of a socially distant crowd.... one that the cheerleaders say isn't easy to pump up... alli russell: we're not used to such a little crowd.

It might be easier in that aspect, but i think it's harder and my teammates do as well..

Keeleight click: you can't really see the facial expressions of people...but that's why we have more body language so that's why it's kinda hard.

The booster club invite looked a bit different