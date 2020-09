Experts Urge Family To Be Cautious, Aware Of COVID-19 Concerns On National Grandparents Day CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:47s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:47s - Published Experts Urge Family To Be Cautious, Aware Of COVID-19 Concerns On National Grandparents Day Sunday is National Grandparents Day, normally a time for happy gatherings, but during the pandemic, experts say many of those visits should be put on hold; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this