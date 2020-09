World Center for Birds of Prey takes California Condors from evacuated zoo Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:35s - Published 1 minute ago World Center for Birds of Prey takes California Condors from evacuated zoo The Oregon Zoo relocated 44 endangered California Condors from their breeding facility in Clackamas County this week, as it is now in a Level 3 evacuation zone due to the fires that have been devastating the region. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CENTER FOR BIRDSOF PREY WELCOMESMORE CALIFORNIACONDORS TO TOWN.THE BREEDINGFACILITY THE BIRDSARE RELOCATINGFROM IS A LEVEL 3EVACUATION ZONEDUE TO THEDEVASTATING FIRES.THE WORLD CENTERFOR BIRDS OF PREYCURRENTLY HOUSESTHE LARGESTCALIFORNIA CONDORFLOCK WITH 45BIRDS.THE OREGON ZOORELOCATED 44ENDANGEREDCONDORS TO BOISELATE FRIDAY NIGHT.EIGHTEEN CONDORSARE BEING HELD ATTHE ZOO INPORTLAND OREGON.THESE ENDANGEREDBIRDS LIVE INRECOVERYPROGRAMSTHROUGHOUT THEUNITED STATES.THE CENTER'S STAFFBEGAN PREPARIN





