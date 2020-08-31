NEET 2020: Preparation at exam centres amid Covid; minister wishes luck

Amid Covid-19, exam centres are prepared to conduct NEET on September 13.

Ahead of the exam, halls and corridors were seen getting disinfected.

Centres stocked up on adequate supply of sanitisers.

Candidates appearing for the examination are to clean their hands before entering exam hall.

Students will have to wear mask & gloves and must also carry personal sanitizer.

Over 15 lakh candidates have registered to sit for NEET 2020.

Exam centres for NEET 2020 have been increased from 2,546 to 3,843 to ensure distancing.

NEET is being held after JEE-Main exam was held from Sept 1 to 6.

For JEE-Main, 6.35 lakh candidates appeared out of 8.58 lakh registered.

