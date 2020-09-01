Over 100,000 protest in Belarus

At least 100,000 Belarusian protesters took to the streets of Minsk on Sunday in one of the biggest demonstrations yet against President Alexander Lukashenko .

Nina Bahinskaya had joined a women's march in Minsk as protests against the president continue.

Belarusian police arrest 200 women at opposition protest Police in the capital of Belarus have cracked down sharply on a women’sprotest march demanding the authoritarian president’s resignation.

Lukashenko says Belarus will close borders with Poland and Lithuania "We are forced to ... close the state border on the West, primarily with Lithuania and Poland," Lukashenko said.View on euronews

Belarus may close Poland, Lithuania borders A U.N. investigator warned of the possibility of "another Iron curtain" descending in Europe during an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus in Geneva on Friday. It comes as President Alexander Lukashenko said his country needs to close its borders with Poland and Lithuania. Emer McCarthy reports.

Russia-Belarus military drills near Polish border as protests continue It comes as Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is facing regular protests calling on him to resign.View on euronews

Protesters dragged into police vans at rally to demand removal of Alexander Lukashenko Riot police detained hundreds of women as opposition protesters marched..

