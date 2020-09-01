Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Over 100,000 protest in Belarus

At least 100,000 Belarusian protesters took to the streets of Minsk on Sunday in one of the biggest demonstrations yet against President Alexander Lukashenko.


Hundreds of women detained during Belarus protest march

 Protesters dragged into police vans at rally to demand removal of Alexander Lukashenko Riot police detained hundreds of women as opposition protesters marched..
WorldNews
Russia-Belarus military drills near Polish border as protests continue [Video]

It comes as Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is facing regular protests calling on him to resign.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Belarus may close Poland, Lithuania borders [Video]

A U.N. investigator warned of the possibility of "another Iron curtain" descending in Europe during an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus in Geneva on Friday. It comes as President Alexander Lukashenko said his country needs to close its borders with Poland and Lithuania. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published
Lukashenko says Belarus will close borders with Poland and Lithuania [Video]

"We are forced to ... close the state border on the West, primarily with Lithuania and Poland," Lukashenko said.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:45Published

Belarusian police arrest 200 women at opposition protest [Video]

Police in the capital of Belarus have cracked down sharply on a women’sprotest march demanding the authoritarian president’s resignation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Belarus: More than 200 arrested at anti-government women's march in Minsk [Video]

Among those arrested was 73-year-old Nina Baginskaya who has become a regular figure of anti-establishment protests since they began in August.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:00Published

Belarus protests: Opposition icon, 73, among hundreds detained in Minsk

 Nina Bahinskaya had joined a women's march in Minsk as protests against the president continue.
BBC News

'Scores' detained as students in Belarus protest against President Lukashenko | #TheCube

Students in Belarus skip class to protest against President Lukashenko
euronews - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchJapan Today


Belarus students skip 1st day of school to join ongoing protest over disputed election

Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a...
CBC.ca - Published

Belarus security forces crack down on mass protest in Minsk

After an election which Lukashenko's opponents say he rigged, tens of thousands of people marched...
The Age - Published


Belarus capital sees violence escalation amid protest crackdown [Video]

The internet has been shut down, and police say they have detained at least 250 demonstrators, who were gathering for another protest in Minsk.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 23:53Published
Belarus protest leader says threatened with death [Video]

Maria Kolesnikova, a Belarusian protest leader, says she was threatened with death by security officers whom she says tried to forcibly expel her earlier this week. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:22Published
Activists forcefully arrested as Minsk protest continue to support detained Maria Kolesnikova [Video]

A total of 46 people were detained during a rally in Minsk, in support of Maria Kolesnikova, a senior member of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council, on September 9. Kolesnikova, a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 12:12Published