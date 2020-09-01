Over 100,000 protest in Belarus
At least 100,000 Belarusian protesters took to the streets of
Minsk on Sunday in one of the biggest demonstrations yet against President Alexander Lukashenko.
Belarus may close Poland, Lithuania borders A U.N. investigator warned of the possibility of "another Iron curtain" descending in Europe during an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus in Geneva on Friday. It comes as President Alexander Lukashenko said his country needs to close its borders with Poland and Lithuania.
Students in Belarus skip class to protest against President Lukashenko
euronews - Published
3 weeks ago Also reported by •
TechCrunch • Japan Today
Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a...
CBC.ca - Published
3 weeks ago
After an election which Lukashenko's opponents say he rigged, tens of thousands of people marched...
The Age - Published
2 weeks ago
