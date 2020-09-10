|
|
|
George Floyd Foundation Makes 1st Donation
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:49s - Published
George Floyd Foundation Makes 1st Donation
The family of George Floyd launched a foundation Sunday in his honor -- and made its first donation to a Twin Cities institution reports David Schuman (1:49).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 13, 2020
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
To honor the life of George Floyd, his family is launching a nonprofit foundation that focuses on...
bizjournals - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|