George Floyd Foundation Makes 1st Donation

The family of George Floyd launched a foundation Sunday in his honor -- and made its first donation to a Twin Cities institution reports David Schuman (1:49).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 13, 2020


George Floyd family to launch foundation at homelessness event

To honor the life of George Floyd, his family is launching a nonprofit foundation that focuses on...
