Helicopter collects water to fight Bobcat Fire in California

A helicopter collects water to fight the Bobcat Fire in Sierra Madre, California, on Sunday evening (September 13).

Hundreds of residents in parts of Arcadia and Sierra Madre were ordered to evacuate Sunday as flames moved towards homes in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Fire crews worked through the night to contain the wildfires, which had so far burned more than 31,991 acres.

Officials said the Bobcat fire was only six per cent contained.


