Helicopter picks up water at Bass Lake to fight raging Creek Fire in California
The Creek Fire started on September 4 and was 73,000 acres in size by Monday (September 7) when this video was taken by Mark Jarvis.
California Wildfires Midday RoundupFrom dramatic video of the rescue at Shaver Lake to a new fire sparked by fireworks at a gender reveal party, California continues to burn on Labor Day weekend. Jonathan Vigliotti reports. (9-7-20)
Smoke from Creek Fire engulfs California skyline as family takes dip in nearby lakeThe smoke from the Creek Fire in Sierra National Forest engulfed the skyline on September 5 as a family were swimming in a nearby lake.
The fire crossed the San Joaquin River and cut off the only..
California firefighters respond to raging Creek Fire in Fresno CountyFirefighters in California's Fresno County have responded to the raging Creek Fire near Shaver Lake.
Footage from September 6 shows fire crews attending the blaze as it engulfs the local woodland..