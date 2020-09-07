Global  
 

Helicopter picks up water at Bass Lake to fight raging Creek Fire in California

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:47s - Published
The Creek Fire started on September 4 and was 73,000 acres in size by Monday (September 7) when this video was taken by Mark Jarvis.


