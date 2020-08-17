Global  
 

Creek Fire turns sky orange in California

A fire turned the sky orange around the Sierra Nevada mountains in California on Monday (September 7).

The blaze, dubbed the Creek Fire, had grown to 135,523 acres with zero containment.

More than 1,000 firefighters were tackling the flames.

The Fresno Fire Department said reported details of a ''military Chinook helicopter landing near Lake Edison to rescue people trapped by the Creek Fire''.

They added: ''FFD and EMS units are on the ground waiting to receive and render care to all rescued individuals.''


