Watch: Northern Californian skies turn orange as smoke rages from wildfires

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Smoke from raging wildfires blanketed parts of Northern California.

San Francisco witnessed a hazy orange-coloured sky.

Dense smog covered the skyline of the California city.

Netizens took to Twitter to share pictures of the eerie-looking skyline.

The North Complex Fire started as several separate blazes were sparked by lightning.

The North Complex Fire is one of more than two dozen burning in California.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors.

Authorities have been working to control situation and ensure public safety.


