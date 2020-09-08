Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations

Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Saturday even as weary firefighters took advantage of improved weather to go on the offensive against the blazes.

This report produced by Jonah Green.

DRIVER: "Oh my God..." Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Saturday even as weary firefighters took advantage of improved weather to go on the offensive against the blazes.

The fires have destroyed thousands of homes in days, making Oregon the latest epicenter in a larger summer outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States, collectively scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killing at least 25 people.

Oregon officials said disaster teams searching the scorched ruins of a half-dozen small towns laid to waste were bracing to encounter possible "mass fatality incidents." NEWSOM: "This is a climate damn emergency.

This is real." Standing amid charred ruins Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said this year's devastating wildfires should end the debate on climate change.

"This is real and it's happening.

This is the perfect storm." Scientists say global warming has also contributed to extremes in wet and dry seasons, causing vegetation to flourish then dry out, leaving more abundant fuel for wildfires.

In southern Oregon, an apocalyptic scene of charred houses and melted cars stretched for miles along Highway 99 south of Medford through the neighboring towns of Phoenix and Talent.

Molalla, a community about 25 miles south of downtown Portland, was an ash-covered ghost town.

The Pacific Northwest as a whole has borne the brunt of an incendiary onslaught that began around Labor Day, darkening the sky with smoke and ash that has beset northern California, Oregon and Washington with some of the world's worst air-quality levels.

After days of hot, windy weather, a glimmer of hope arrived in the form of calmer winds blowing in from the ocean, bringing cooler, moister conditions that helped firefighters make headway against blazes that had burned largely unchecked earlier in the week.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

US wildfires leave dozens missing in Oregon, state governor says

 California's Governor Gavin Newsom said the fires show the debate around climate change is "over".
BBC News

Family returns to home burnt in deadly Oregon fire

 Lexi Soulios and her family snuck past roadblocks to sift through the wreckage of their Oregon home on Friday, looking for anything they could salvage. (Sept...
USATODAY.com

Oregon woman films wildfire approaching her home

 Lexi Soulios and her family evacuated their Oregon home on Friday, as wildfires raged across the state. (Sept. 12)
 
USATODAY.com

17 Dead and Dozens Missing in Vast Western Wildfires

 In Oregon, where more than 1 million acres have burned, fires have destroyed entire towns and forced 40,000 residents to evacuate.
NYTimes.com

Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California

Newsom details 'climate emergency' as fires rage [Video]

Newsom details 'climate emergency' as fires rage

California Governor Gavin Newsom, after surveying wildfire damage, told reporters "this is not a world that anyone should be experiencing" and said he recognized the need for accelerated efforts in combating climate change.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published
Fires torch 'historic' 2.3 million acres in CA -Newsom [Video]

Fires torch 'historic' 2.3 million acres in CA -Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said that so far in 2020 there have been 7,606 fires and 2.3 million acres burned in the state compared to 2019, when there were roughly 5,000 fires and 118,000 acres burned.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

California governor asks Australia and Canada for help battling blazes

 "We simply haven't seen anything like this in many, many years," Governor Gavin Newsom said.
CBS News

California California State in the western United States

Trump to visit California to be briefed on wildfires

 The president will be joined by local and federal fire and emergency officials for a briefing.
CBS News

Trump will visit California on Monday for briefing on devastating wildfires

 Donald Trump will travel to Sacramento County for a briefing on California wildfires as catastrophic blazes continue to scorch much of the West.
USATODAY.com

Calif. bill allows inmates to pursue firefighting careers after release

 About 20% of California's fire crews are inmates.
CBS News

Molalla, Oregon Molalla, Oregon City in Oregon, United States


New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Juneteenth is officially a holiday in New Jersey

 Governor Phil Murphy announced that every third Friday in June will be a state and public holiday to "celebrate the end of the physical chains which once held..
CBS News
'Developer And Mouthpiece' For QMap Is A Dude From New Jersey With A Day Job [Video]

'Developer And Mouthpiece' For QMap Is A Dude From New Jersey With A Day Job

QAnon supporters are far-right extremists who believe President Donald Trump is battling a covert, widespread cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. The conspiracy theory later blew up on Facebook and other social media platforms, and has been promoted even by Trump and members of his inner circle. But according to Gizmodo, one of the internet’s largest hub of Qanon conspiracy theorists, QMap, abruptly went dark this week. An investigation by Logically.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:47Published

Family claims mechanics' error caused death of woman hit by propeller at Newark Airport

 A fatal error by United Airlines mechanics led to the death of a New Jersey woman who walked into a spinning propeller blade, the lawsuit claims.
USATODAY.com

Why a visit by a Saudi official to New Jersey is now part of the 9/11 investigation

 Previously secret FBI documents give a look at how the 9/11 hijackers made North Jersey their home, and possible links to a mosque in Jersey City.
 
USATODAY.com

Pacific Northwest Pacific Northwest Region that includes parts of Canada and the United States

Video shows massive flames, smoke plumes in Oregon

 Deadly windblown wildfires raging across the Pacific Northwest destroyed hundreds of homes in Oregon, the governor said Wednesday, warning it could be the..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories September 9 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 9th: 'Unprecedented' Pacific Northwest fires near Portland; Book: Trump: Didn't 'want to create panic' over COVID;..
USATODAY.com

'Unprecedented' Oregon fires burn 100s of homes

 Winds gusting to 50 mph fanned dozens of catastrophic wildfires Wednesday across a large swath of Washington state and Oregon that rarely experiences such..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories

 Here's the latest for Tuesday September 8th; President Trump to use own funds for campaign; Fires rage across Pacific Northwest; Soldiers testify on Rohingya..
USATODAY.com

Labor Day Labor Day Public holiday in the United States

College students test positive for virus and party

 A college student house held a party over the Labor Day weekend that included people who had recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to police..
USATODAY.com

College students admit in police cam video they tested positive for COVID-19 then had a party

 Police broke up a Labor Day party hosted by students at Miami University in Ohio, for violating capacity rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Officers also..
CBS News

A Striking Reversal: Trump's Attacks on the Military and Defense Contractors

 President Donald Trump mounted a public attack unusual even for him over the Labor Day weekend, accusing his military leadership of advocating war “so that all..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations, Trump to tour scorched California

Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Saturday.
The Age - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostNewsmax


Oregon may see 'greatest loss of human lives and property' from wildfires in state history, governor says

Wildfires raging across Oregon threaten to bring mass destruction and loss of life as the blazes...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this

Enas_Elnaggar14

Enas Elnaggar RT @ReutersScience: Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert even as weary firefighters took… 40 seconds ago

coreymock

Corey Mock Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations, Trump to tour scorched California https://t.co/H9v5EUY3Ez 6 minutes ago

MJGarciaKCMO

Manolete John Garcia RT @AlArabiya_Eng: An unprecedented spate of deadly wildfires raging across #Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert even… 35 minutes ago

Kimm1eMeese

Kim Meese RT @USSANews: Oregon’s Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations, Trump to Tour Scorched California https://t.co/8Qoc4OELU7 https://t.co/xr0NpAmlKI 41 minutes ago

USSANews

Constitutional Nobody Oregon’s Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations, Trump to Tour Scorched California https://t.co/8Qoc4OELU7 https://t.co/xr0NpAmlKI 41 minutes ago

Algemeiner

Algemeiner The firestorms, some of the largest on record in California and Oregon, were driven by high winds that howled acros… https://t.co/1kXRiKTz9r 43 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Arizona crews sent to California, Oregon to help fight wildfires [Video]

Arizona crews sent to California, Oregon to help fight wildfires

Arizona crews have been sent to California and Oregon to help fight the wildfires.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:18Published
Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires [Video]

Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires

[NFA] Around half a million people in Oregon were ordered to evacuate on Friday and residents of its largest city, Portland, were told to be ready to go as extreme wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published
Iconic Oregon statue set ablaze amid historic wildfires [Video]

Iconic Oregon statue set ablaze amid historic wildfires

The Oregon pioneer statue — considered the Statue of Liberty of the state — caught on fire in the state's capital of Salem continues to deal with historic and deadly wildfires on September 9. "I..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:05Published