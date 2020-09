Novak Djokovic gets disqualified from the US Open

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:21s - Published 5 minutes ago

CALIFORNIA -- ESCAPING THECREEK FIRE!IT IS BURNING IN FRESNOCALIFORNIA!

THE COUPLE WASABLE TO MAKE IT OUT SAFELYAND THAT FIRE IS JUST 1 OFSEVERAL FIRES BURNING INCALIFORNIA -- AS THE STATEDEALS WITH RECORD-BREAKING HEATTHIS LABOR DAY.AND AS ABC'S ZOHREEN SHAHREPORTS -- OFFICIALS AREWARNING -- THINGS COULD STILLGET EVEN WORSE.SCRIPT: OVERNIGHT - A STATE OFEMERGENCY DECLARED INCALIFORNIA AS A TRIO OF FIRESRAGE ACROSS THE STATE?.RESCUE NATS EARLIER ONSUNDAY-- MORE THAN 200 PEOPLEAIRLIFTED TO SAFETY AS A WALLOF FLAMES SURROUNDED THISCAMPGROUND NEAR FRESNOAMBULANCE NATS TWENTYWERE TAKEN TO NEARBY HOSPITALSTO BE TREATED?

SOME IN CRITICALCONDITION WITH BROKEN BONES ANDSEVERE BURNS JEREMY REMINGTONAMONG THE SURVIVORS?

SEEN HEREBEING AIRLIFTED OUT OF THEDANGER ZONE WITH HIS FAMILY?GIVING THE THUMBS UP SOT- JEREMY REMINGTON: "ONESECOND WE WERE ON THE BOAT TOGO GET ICE FROM OUR ICE CHEST.LESS THAN 30MIN LATER THE FIRECOMPLETELY ENGULFEDEVERYTHING." AS THE FLAMES DREWNEAR, MANY DOVE INTO THE WATER.OTHERS DRIVING THROUGH THEFLAMES IN HOPES OF GETTING OUT?NATS - OH MY GOD LIKE JULIANAPARK?

WHO WAS ON HER WAY BACKFROM A HIKE WITH FRIENDS WHENTHEY NOTICED ASH FALLING FROMTHE SKY ?

A PARK RANGER LEDTHEM TO THE ONLY ROAD OUT?SURROUNDED BY FLAMES SOT -JULIANA PARK: "IN THE MOMENT, IDIDN'T THINK, OH, THIS COULD BETHE END FOR US.BUT IN HINDSIGHT, WHEN I LISTENTO THE RECORDING OF THE AUDIO,I DO GET A LITTLE SPOOKED."THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND, THERAGING INFERNO GRIPPING THECENTRAL VALLEY FIREFIGHTERSACROSS THE STATE BATTLING 24MAJOR FIRES...LIKE THE EL DORADO FIRE NEARSAN BERNARDINO.FAMILY AND FRIENDS PUMPINGWATER OUT OF THEIR POOL - TOFIGHT THE FIELD OF FLAMES...AS FIREFIGHTERS ON SCENE RACETO ASSIST....AUTHORITIES REVEALING OVERNIGHT- THE FIRE WAS STARTED BY ACOLORED SMOKE GRENADE - USEDIN A GENDER REVEAL PARTYACROSS THE STATE - THE VALLEYFIRE - SPANNING OVER 9,000ACRES....- 11 STRUCTURES REDUCED TOASH...THIS ROOF COLLPASING - WINDSFUELING THE ROARINGTHAT WAS ZOHREEN SHAHREPORTING ADLIB TOSS TO JB(SMOKE)AFTER HITTING 114 ON SUNDAY(THE HOTTEST SEPTEMBER DAY ON