Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:53s - Published
Roland Garros big guns practice ahead of the last Grand Slam of the year beginning on Sunday.


French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

Murray set for 'amusing' Wawrinka match, with Konta & Evans also in action on day one

 The opening day of the French Open sees three Britons - Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Dan Evans - playing at Roland Garros.
BBC News

Murray on golfing until dark, beating tennis posers & family memories

 As he prepares for the French Open, Jamie Murray tells Tom English about golf, tennis posers and the importance of family.
BBC News
Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session [Video]

Novak Djokovic trains on Court Phillipe Chatrier as he fine tunes prep ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:09Published

'The weather is so, so cold' - Nadal ready for 'tough' Paris conditions

 Twelve-time champion Rafael Nadal says the colder weather at a delayed French Open will provide the toughest conditions he has faced in Paris.
BBC News

itennis4

itennis Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start https://t.co/cJHRMx7LYu 8 minutes ago


Nadal faces tough path to French Open final [Video]

Players gear up for the French Open - the final grand slam of the year.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:32Published
Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open [Video]

Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are among the players preparing for the French Open on the Philippe-Chartier court.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:24Published