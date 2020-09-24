Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start

Roland Garros big guns practice ahead of the last Grand Slam of the year beginning on Sunday.

Twelve-time champion Rafael Nadal says the colder weather at a delayed French Open will provide the toughest conditions he has faced in Paris.

Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session Novak Djokovic trains on Court Phillipe Chatrier as he fine tunes prep ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday.

As he prepares for the French Open, Jamie Murray tells Tom English about golf, tennis posers and the importance of family.

The opening day of the French Open sees three Britons - Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Dan Evans - playing at Roland Garros.