Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start
Roland Garros big guns practice ahead of the last Grand Slam of the year beginning on Sunday.
Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice sessionNovak Djokovic trains on Court Phillipe Chatrier as he fine tunes prep ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday.
itennis Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start https://t.co/cJHRMx7LYu 8 minutes ago
Nadal faces tough path to French Open finalPlayers gear up for the French Open - the final grand slam of the year.
Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French OpenAlexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are among the players preparing for the French Open on the Philippe-Chartier court.