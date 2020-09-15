|
Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session
Novak Djokovic trains on Court Phillipe Chatrier as he fine tunes prep ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday.
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?
Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title.
Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open.
Nadal has an unparalleled record at..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published
Altmaier fully focused on first Grand Slam
Sky scholar Daniel Altmaier will play Feliciano Lopez at Roland Garros after qualifying for his first ever Grand Slam event.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:24Published
Djokovic targets Federer's records
Novak Djokovic say's that he's aiming to beat Roger Federer's Grand Slam and world number one records. Djokovic also said Rafael Nadal is the number one favourite to claim a 13th French..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:15Published
