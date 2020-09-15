Global  
 

Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:09s - Published
Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session

Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session

Novak Djokovic trains on Court Phillipe Chatrier as he fine tunes prep ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday.


French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start [Video]

Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start

Roland Garros big guns practice ahead of the last Grand Slam of the year beginning on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:53Published

Murray set for 'amusing' Wawrinka match, with Konta & Evans also in action on day one

 The opening day of the French Open sees three Britons - Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Dan Evans - playing at Roland Garros.
BBC News

Murray on golfing until dark, beating tennis posers & family memories

 As he prepares for the French Open, Jamie Murray tells Tom English about golf, tennis posers and the importance of family.
BBC News

'The weather is so, so cold' - Nadal ready for 'tough' Paris conditions

 Twelve-time champion Rafael Nadal says the colder weather at a delayed French Open will provide the toughest conditions he has faced in Paris.
BBC News

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

Novak Djokovic takes Rome title but all eyes on French Open Covid tests

 Roland Garros qualifiers already hit by at least two positives Djokovic beats Diego Schwartzman, Halep takes women’s title Novak Djokovic, who beat Diego..
WorldNews

Novak Djokovic wins Italian Open with victory over Diego Schwartzman

 World number one Novak Djokovic wins a record 36th Masters title by beating Diego Schwartzman in the Italian Open final.
BBC News

Novak Djokovic through to Italian Open final

 World number one Novak Djokovic books his place in the final of the Italian Open with victory over Casper Ruud.
BBC News

‘I’m not perfect’: Novak Djokovic after losing cool at Italian Open

 Less than two weeks after being disqualified from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic’s frustration boiled over once again as he smashed his racket in a fit of rage..
WorldNews

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Altmaier fully focused on first Grand Slam [Video]

Altmaier fully focused on first Grand Slam

Sky scholar Daniel Altmaier will play Feliciano Lopez at Roland Garros after qualifying for his first ever Grand Slam event.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published
Djokovic targets Federer's records [Video]

Djokovic targets Federer's records

Novak Djokovic say's that he's aiming to beat Roger Federer's Grand Slam and world number one records. Djokovic also said Rafael Nadal is the number one favourite to claim a 13th French..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published