Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball

The fate was sealed for tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday who was disqualified after hitting a line judge with a ball.

Djokovic was becoming frustrated after suffering a fall and having dropped serve to trail 5-6, he hit a ball reasonably hard to the back of the court, striking a female line judge above the shoulders.

He immediately apologized and stood over her as she appeared in distress on the floor.

Djokovic was clearly making the point that he had not intended to hit the official but under the rules of tennis his fate was already sealed for a violation of the Grand Slam's code of conduct.

The Grand Slam rules state: "Players shall not at any time physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the tournament site.

A tournament spokesman told Reuters the line judge appears to be okay.

Her identity is not known.