Thiem stages stunning comeback to win U.S. Open

Austria's Dominic Thiem staged a stunning comeback against Germany's Alexander Zverev to win his first ever U.S. Open in New York on Sunday.
Zverev jumped out to a two sets to none lead before 27-year-old Thiem staged his nailbiting five set comeback win, taking a fifth set tiebreaker 8 to 6.
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic, who was the top seed, was dramatically disqualified earlier this month after striking a line judge with a ball during his match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.
The 2020 U.S. Open kicked off with no fans in attendance and numerous rules in place designed to mitigate health risks.
Theim celebrated his win by collapsing on his back in the largely empty stadium.
Naomi Osaka on Saturday ended Victoria Azarenka's dream run to claim her second U.S. Open title in three years with a comeback win which cemented her status as the sport's leading light both on and off the court.
US Open winner Naomi Osaka says the quarantine gave her a "chance to slowdown". The 22-year-old from Japan was comprehensively outplayed by VictoriaAzarenka in the first set of the women's final but recovered brilliantly totriumph 1-6 6-3 6-3. She said: “My life was always go, go tennis-wise,especially after the previous US Open that I won. It definitely acceleratedthings, and I’ve never had a chance to slow down. "The quarantine definitelygave me a chance to think a lot about things, what I want to accomplish, whatI want people to remember me by. I came into this tournament with thatmindset. I think it definitely helped me out.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open. Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final. "I looked at the scoreboard after two sets." "I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on paper I'm supposed to be the favorite.' At age 23, he is the youngest men's Grand Slam finalist since Novak Djokovic.
An Austrian extreme athlete broke his own world record by spending over two and a half hours completely submerged in ice.
Josef Koeberl managed to stay two hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made box filled with more than 20kg of ice.
Koeberl surpassed his previous record for full-body contact with ice of two hours, eight minutes and 47 second, set by himself last year. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Travel Editor at The Independent Simon Calder says the “flip-flopping on quarantine” and “self-isolation roulette” means nobody can book a holiday with any confidence. The UK removed Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from its safe travel list on Thursday. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn