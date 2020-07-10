Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open | His statement | Oneindia News

Ace tennis player Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US open after he accidentally hit a tennis ball directly at the throat of a line official.

Djokovic, after dropping a game in his fourth-round match on Sunday, angrily smacked a ball behind him which went and hit the judge.

He later posted a detailed apology.

Umairghazanfar1

Umair ghazanfar RT @people: Novak Djokovic Disqualified from U.S. Open After Accidentally Striking Lineswoman with Ball​ https://t.co/c2OdcNXzLH 4 seconds ago

HomezMaria

Maria Homez US Open: Players express shock, concern on Twitter as Djokovic is disqualified Professional tennis… https://t.co/EKhJj7lXUf 14 seconds ago

iamnicholaslee

Nicholas Lee RT @Reuters: A petulant swipe at the ball after having his serve broken brought a sensational end to Novak Djokovic’s #USOpen after the wor… 21 seconds ago

sportbible

SPORTbible Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open after hitting the line judge in the throat with a ball. 😲 He's no… https://t.co/jng7ShHQig 44 seconds ago

ThirresHG

Aloobundaw RT @SuperSportTV: BREAKING: Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the #USOpen after accidentally hitting a ball into a line judge durin… 1 minute ago

sportslawMELB

Sports Law, Prof Jack Anderson #sportslaw clear explanation of a clear rule - why Novak Djokovic was Disqualified From the U.S. Open https://t.co/eDzrkXqYoG 1 minute ago

k94_abed

عبد RT @spectatorindex: TENNIS: Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting game official with ball 1 minute ago

KOCricket528

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 RT @vinayakkm: Late on Sunday night, when it seemed like a routine tennis match was unfolding, madness happened at the US Open. One of the… 1 minute ago


'Djokovic could struggle to get over default' [Video]

'Djokovic could struggle to get over default'

Annabel Croft believes Novak Djokovic could struggle to get over his controversial exit from the US Open, where he was disqualified for hitting a line judge with a ball.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 07:08Published
'Umpire had no choice but to default Djokovic' [Video]

'Umpire had no choice but to default Djokovic'

Miles Maclagan says the umpire had no choice but to default Novak Djokovic from the US Open after striking the line judge with a ball.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:13Published
Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19

Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus . Their experiences..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 02:08Published