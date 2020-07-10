Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open | His statement | Oneindia News

Ace tennis player Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US open after he accidentally hit a tennis ball directly at the throat of a line official.

Djokovic, after dropping a game in his fourth-round match on Sunday, angrily smacked a ball behind him which went and hit the judge.

He later posted a detailed apology.

