Queen congratulates lockdown photographers

Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Monday congratulated entrants to Hold Still, a photography project launched by Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton to capture a snapshot of the nation in coronavirus lockdown.
'Diana,' starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, was expected to open on March 31, but has now been moved to May 25, 2021, because of COVID-19.
Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's upcoming book 'Finding Freedom' closely examines Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's choice to bow out of royal life. Elle reports Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book goes deeply into Meghan's relationship with Kate Middleton and why they never became close. The book says the pair weren't feuding, but they just didn't know each other that well. Also, Kate didn't really make a deep effort to become close to Meghan.