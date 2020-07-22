Queen congratulates lockdown photographers

Don't Let The Door Hit You? Why Kate Middleton Kept Meghan Markle At Arm's Length



Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's upcoming book 'Finding Freedom' closely examines Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's choice to bow out of royal life. Elle reports Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book goes deeply into Meghan's relationship with Kate Middleton and why they never became close. The book says the pair weren't feuding, but they just didn't know each other that well. Also, Kate didn't really make a deep effort to become close to Meghan.

