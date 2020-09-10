Global  
 

Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour, Zero Hour for 30 minutes: Rajnath Singh

Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour, Zero Hour for 30 minutes: Rajnath Singh

Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour, Zero Hour for 30 minutes: Rajnath Singh

While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour and Zero Hour for 30 minutes.

We apprised you (Speaker) of it following which decision was taken by you.

I appeal to all members of House to co-operate as Session is being held in extraordinary situation."


Govt Vs opposition over scrapping question hour: Who said what in Lok Sabha

Govt Vs opposition over scrapping question hour: Who said what in Lok Sabha

A massive showdown was witnessed in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the monsoon session over the government’s decision to scrap the question hour in view of the coronavirus crisis. The opposition cornered the government and said that the move is ant-democratic. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the government is trying to stifle the voice of the opposition and strangulate democracy. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi urged the executive not to encroach into the territory of the legislature. Defending the government’s move, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that in the last five years, 60% of the session in Lok Sabha and 30% in Rajya Sabha have been wasted over Question Hour. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also defended the government’s move and said that talks had been held with leaders of all parties on the matter. He further added that a 30 minute long zero hour would be held where the opposition could put their questions to the government. Watch the full video for all the details.

Shiv Sena reacts after assaulted ex-Navy officer's 'quit' dare for Uddhav

Shiv Sena reacts after assaulted ex-Navy officer's 'quit' dare for Uddhav

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut commented on the attack on ex-navy officer, Madan Sharma. He said that it's wrong to link Maharashtra govt with the attack. Raut said, “No one loses anything by asking questions. He's a merchant navy officer. I saw that. Even Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of the country, is taking a lot of interest in this. Let him do it. If there is a resident of a state, or a city, then it is his duty to respect the state's chief, the person holding constitutional office. The way that you talk, you defame and spread canards - if that causes anger among people, then why do you blame government? How is it related to the government?” Raut added, “If someone attacked him, it wasn't done with our permission. Maharashtra is huge. It can happen to anyone, even me.” Watch the full video for more details.

Pralhad Joshi seeks apology from TMC MP Saugata Roy over his remark on FM Sitharaman

Pralhad Joshi seeks apology from TMC MP Saugata Roy over his remark on FM Sitharaman

TMC MP Saugata Roy remarked on attire of FM Sitharaman during Lok Sabha which created a buzz at the session. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi sought apology from TMC MP over the remark. Pralhad Joshi said, "Commenting on personal attire. Being a senior member, what is he talking? He should apologize unconditionally. It is an insult to womenfolk."

India limits COVID cases, deaths to 3,328 and 55 deaths per million population respectively: Harsh Vardhan

India limits COVID cases, deaths to 3,328 and 55 deaths per million population respectively: Harsh Vardhan

While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases." "With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," Health Minister added.

Rajnath Singh launches Aero Show 2021 website: All you need to know

Rajnath Singh launches Aero Show 2021 website: All you need to know

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the website of Aero India 2021, which will be held between February 3-7, 2021. "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh launched the website of @AeroIndiashow..

Rajnath Singh launches 'Aero India 2021' website in Delhi

Rajnath Singh launches 'Aero India 2021' website in Delhi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched website of 'Aero India 2021' which is scheduled for 3-7 February 2021. The event took place in Delhi on September 11. Several officials of the Defence..

'Invited French defence manufacturers to invest in India': Rajnath Singh

'Invited French defence manufacturers to invest in India': Rajnath Singh

While addressing at the joint press briefing on Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I had a fruitful discussion with Madam minister..

