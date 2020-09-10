Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour, Zero Hour for 30 minutes: Rajnath Singh

While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour and Zero Hour for 30 minutes.

We apprised you (Speaker) of it following which decision was taken by you.

I appeal to all members of House to co-operate as Session is being held in extraordinary situation."