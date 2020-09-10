BOA Boosts Third Quarter GDP Growth

Economists at Bank of America lifted their forecast for third-quarter US GDP growth to 27% from 15% on Friday.

Business Insider reports better-than-expected trends in retail sales, the housing market, and hiring.

BoA lowered its fourth-quarter projection to 3% from 5%.

Failed stimulus negotiations are growing increasingly likely.

No new aid could be a speed bump for the American economy.

BoA made the adjustment after Senate Democrats blocked Republicans' $500 billion measure on Thursday.

The parties remain hundreds of billions of dollars apart in their respective proposals' sizes.