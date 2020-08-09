|
|
|
Afghan Peace Talks: Can the Taliban Compromise?
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:45s - Published
Afghan Peace Talks: Can the Taliban Compromise?
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AP Top Stories Sept. 12 P
Better weather aids battle against deadly Western wildfires; Pompeo with Taliban and Afghan representatives at Doha talks; Security tight at anti-government..
USATODAY.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The Taliban's negotiating team has arrived in Qatar, a spokesman said on Saturday, in a sign that...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •Hindu •Haaretz •Jerusalem Post
|
The long-awaited peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government's negotiating team are to...
Japan Today - Published
Also reported by •CBC.ca •WorldNews
|
Calling the beginning of intra-Afghan peace talks a "truly momentous occasion," US Secretary of State...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|