Afghan Peace Talks: Can the Taliban Compromise?

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:45s - Published
Afghan Peace Talks: Can the Taliban Compromise?
Afghan Peace Talks: Can the Taliban Compromise?

Afghan peace process Afghan peace process Process of ending the War in Afghanistan


Taliban Taliban Islamic fundamentalist political movement in Afghanistan

Afghan government and Taliban begin peace talks in Doha, Qatar

 The Afghan government and the Taliban met Saturday in Doha, Qatar, for the start of peace talks to end more than 40 years of war between the two parties...
CBS News

AP Top Stories Sept. 12 P

 Better weather aids battle against deadly Western wildfires; Pompeo with Taliban and Afghan representatives at Doha talks; Security tight at anti-government..
USATODAY.com

India backs Afghanistan peace talks but remains wary of Taliban-ISI links

 As Taliban sat down in Doha for its direct engagement with Afghan government for peace, India participated in the inaugural session of negotiations with foreign..
IndiaTimes

Afghan-Taliban talks: Government calls for ceasefire

 The historic talks are taking place in Qatar; the US says "the entire world wants you to succeed".
BBC News

Taliban say negotiating team in Qatar for Afghan peace talks

Taliban say negotiating team in Qatar for Afghan peace talks The Taliban's negotiating team has arrived in Qatar, a spokesman said on Saturday, in a sign that...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •HinduHaaretzJerusalem Post


Taliban say peace talks with Afghan team to start Saturday

The long-awaited peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government's negotiating team are to...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •CBC.caWorldNews


Pompeo calls Afghan peace talks 'truly momentous occasion,' urges govt, Taliban to 'seize the opportunity'

Calling the beginning of intra-Afghan peace talks a "truly momentous occasion," US Secretary of State...
IndiaTimes - Published


