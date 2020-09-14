In the year of canceled vacations, cross-country trains offer an exciting alternative Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:57s - Published 6 days ago In the year of canceled vacations, cross-country trains offer an exciting alternative In August, 29-year-old Brenda Nguyen learned she’d be making a major move for work — from her native city Boston all the way to San Francisco.Nguyen felt a cross-country flight or road trip just wasn’t worth the risk.Her solution was something she said she “never” would’ve done before the pandemic: She took the train.“I had the opportunity to just sit back, relax, not worry about driving, not worry about anything,” she said of the experience.She told In The Know it felt like its own version of quarantine.Nguyen kept her social distancing intact, and, as a result, many of her activities on her journey mirrored her life at home.She found herself excited about the opportunity to slow down — all while touring the entire country through her window.Nguyen documented her entire trip on Instagram and TikTok, and blog, Wandering Boston Eater 0

