Indian diplomat recites poems on Hindi Diwas

Indian Ambassador to Madagascar and Comoros Abhay Kumar recited Hindi poems on the occasion of Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day.

Abhay, who is also a poet, recounted the third part of the famous Hindi poem "Rashmirathi" written by the renowned Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on the 14th of September, to commemorate the adoption of Hindi in Devanagari script as one of the official language in different Hindi speaking states of India.