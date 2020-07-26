Indian diplomat recites poems on Hindi Diwas

In a historic first ever flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai, Air Madagascar evacuated 61 Indians on August 19. It will also bring back about 160 Malagasy citizens from India on August 20. Speaking on the occasion, India's Ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar said, "We at the Embassy of India in Antananarivo have been working hard to make this flight possible. It is the first direct flight between India and Madagascar, between Antananarivo and Mumbai, which is a historic moment." It will take about 6 and half hours to fly from Madagascar's capital Antananarivo to India's financial capital Mumbai. Earlier in June this year 85 Indians were evacuated from Madagascar. Last year, Air Madagascar had planned to start a direct flight between Antananarivo and Mumbai from June this year however because of the global pandemic the situation has changed.
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India a very happy Independence Day. May our two nations flourish and our relationship go from strength to strength," President Rajoelina's congratulatory message read on Twitter. PM Modi thanked the Madagascar President and noted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. "Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina for your warm greetings! Madagascar is India's valued partner in the Indian Ocean and an important part of our Security and Growth for All (SAGAR) vision for the IOR," PM Modi said in his responsive tweet. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrated the occasion as Indian Ambassador Abhay Sharma unfurled the tricolour at embassy's residence in Antananarivo.
