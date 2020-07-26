Global  
 

Indian diplomat recites poems on Hindi Diwas

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Indian Ambassador to Madagascar and Comoros Abhay Kumar recited Hindi poems on the occasion of Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day.

Abhay, who is also a poet, recounted the third part of the famous Hindi poem "Rashmirathi" written by the renowned Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on the 14th of September, to commemorate the adoption of Hindi in Devanagari script as one of the official language in different Hindi speaking states of India.


Abhay Kumar Abhay Kumar Artist, author, diplomat, poet

Air Madagascar evacuates 61 Indians through historic flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai [Video]

Air Madagascar evacuates 61 Indians through historic flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai

In a historic first ever flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai, Air Madagascar evacuated 61 Indians on August 19. It will also bring back about 160 Malagasy citizens from India on August 20. Speaking on the occasion, India's Ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar said, "We at the Embassy of India in Antananarivo have been working hard to make this flight possible. It is the first direct flight between India and Madagascar, between Antananarivo and Mumbai, which is a historic moment." It will take about 6 and half hours to fly from Madagascar's capital Antananarivo to India's financial capital Mumbai. Earlier in June this year 85 Indians were evacuated from Madagascar. Last year, Air Madagascar had planned to start a direct flight between Antananarivo and Mumbai from June this year however because of the global pandemic the situation has changed.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Hindi Day

West Bengal Assembly elections: Trinamool Congress reconstitutes Hindi Cell on Hindi Diwas

 The Trinamool Congress appointed senior leader Dinesh Trivedi as the Chairman and Vivek Gupta as the President of the West Bengal Trinamool Congress Hindi Cell.
DNA

What is there to celebrate in 'Hindi Diwas' for non-Hindi speakers, asks Kumaraswamy

 Terming 'Hindi Diwas' celebration as an "underhand method" to impose the language on people speaking other languages, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday..
IndiaTimes

Madagascar Madagascar Island country in the Indian Ocean

Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds [Video]

Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India a very happy Independence Day. May our two nations flourish and our relationship go from strength to strength," President Rajoelina's congratulatory message read on Twitter. PM Modi thanked the Madagascar President and noted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. "Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina for your warm greetings! Madagascar is India's valued partner in the Indian Ocean and an important part of our Security and Growth for All (SAGAR) vision for the IOR," PM Modi said in his responsive tweet. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrated the occasion as Indian Ambassador Abhay Sharma unfurled the tricolour at embassy's residence in Antananarivo.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Indian poet


Comoros Comoros Federal republic in the Indian Ocean


Rashmirathi book


Devanagari Devanagari Writing script for many Indian and Nepalese languages


'Was asked if I am Indian,' says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP [Video]

'Was asked if I am Indian,' says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP

DMK MP Kanimozhi has said that a CISF officer at the Chennai airport asked her if she was Indian, when she could not speak Hindi. The DMK MP said that they were going through security checking when she..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
Indonesian Defence Minister in India, inspects Guard of Honour at Delhi's South Block [Video]

Indonesian Defence Minister in India, inspects Guard of Honour at Delhi's South Block

Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto arrived in New Delhi on July 27. Prabowo Subianto was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Indonesian Defence Minister inspected Guard of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army puts out video showcasing valour of soldiers [Video]

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army puts out video showcasing valour of soldiers

Nation celebrated Vijay Diwas on Sunday. The Indian Army commemorated 21 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war of 1999 as it joined the nation in remembering the heroes of Operation..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published