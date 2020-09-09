Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dead whale attracts multiple great white sharks off Australian coast

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Dead whale attracts multiple great white sharks off Australian coast

Dead whale attracts multiple great white sharks off Australian coast

A washed-up whale carcass attracted several great white sharks just off the shore of the popular, Bulli Beach in New South Wales, Australia.

The drone footage, captured by Dutch couple, Thom and Lianne (@whatifwefly_) on September 11, shows a massive shark swimming nearby a small white boat.

Thom and Lianne told Newsflare: "Last weekend, we captured this crazy footage of several massive great white sharks that smelled their lunch from miles away.

As the carcass got towed away, local boats tried to get closer to the mega sharks and even ran the 6 meter long female over." The couple also urged media and photographers to "keep a little distance and respect the shark's space." According to local media, beach-goers are being advised not to frequent the water near the shore.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gigantic whale shark cruises around delighted photographers in Mexico [Video]

Gigantic whale shark cruises around delighted photographers in Mexico

Whale sharks are the largest of all sharks, and the largest species of fish in the world. They can reach an incredible length of 18m (55 feet) and an estimated weight of almost 45,000kg (100,000lbs)...

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:22Published
Photographer records terrifying closeup footage of great white shark feeding [Video]

Photographer records terrifying closeup footage of great white shark feeding

Wildlife photographer Ewan Wilson managed to record a terrifying closeup footage of a great white shark launching an attack on some bait.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Surfer killed in shark attack on Australia's Gold Coast [Video]

Surfer killed in shark attack on Australia's Gold Coast

A 46-year-old Australian man died from a suspected shark attack while surfing off the country's Gold Coast, Queensland police said late on Tuesday, the first in the region in more than 60 years.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published