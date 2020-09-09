Dead whale attracts multiple great white sharks off Australian coast

A washed-up whale carcass attracted several great white sharks just off the shore of the popular, Bulli Beach in New South Wales, Australia.

The drone footage, captured by Dutch couple, Thom and Lianne (@whatifwefly_) on September 11, shows a massive shark swimming nearby a small white boat.

Thom and Lianne told Newsflare: "Last weekend, we captured this crazy footage of several massive great white sharks that smelled their lunch from miles away.

As the carcass got towed away, local boats tried to get closer to the mega sharks and even ran the 6 meter long female over." The couple also urged media and photographers to "keep a little distance and respect the shark's space." According to local media, beach-goers are being advised not to frequent the water near the shore.