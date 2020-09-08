INSIDE NFL COVID

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 6 minutes ago

Football is going to look a little different this year to keep players safe during this pandemic

Here's nbc's kevin tibbles.

:00 :08 :43 2:27 the locker room of the cleveland browns ... hallowed ground....changed... perhaps forever... joe sheehan, the team's senior vp of player health and development, takes us on an exclusive tour ... joe sheehan: we really have a new normal right?

Our day to day process is unlike anything we've ever done in the past... nfl facilities ...now ruled by a new set of protocols to reduce the risk of covid 19.... everyone players and staff ....tested daily.... dr allen sills is the nfl chief medical officer over the first five weeks of our team activities, we've done over a quarter of a million covid-19 tests on players, coaches and staff of team personnel boisterous game day bravado.... now socially distanced joe you install floor to ceiling plexiglass...you space lockers out six feet apart...a room that housed 90 now houses 40... with 40 in an overflow locker room... it's entirely different than anything any of our players have ever done... still some have decided to opt out of the season brown's 'center'...and president of the player's association.... j.c.tretter...says everyone wants to play.... safe.

We worked tirelessly this off season of trying to find a way to open back up and open back up safely.... cutting edge technical changes too .... - locker rooms fitted with ultra-violet lights..... to further sanitize equipment ... everyone in our building gets one of these devices... -new electronic "kinexon safezone tags"... which flash 'red' within 6 feet of someone else... and record who you meet ... so if someone tests positive... we can find that person and all the close contacts to that person... kt: immediately?

Js: immediately... in real time and the... helmets?.... all fitted with new plastic shields that act just like a cloth face mask... the goal is to really limit the transmission of respiratory droplets while guys are out on the field of play..

...and while all the precautions, protocols and preparations are in place...no one really knows what will happen until the players line up on the field... some teams, like the browns, are planning to allow some fans... many other stadiums will remain empty without the roar of the crowd.

Jc tretter: it will definitely be weird...but, we're excited to get back out there and play.

Even before kickoff.... nfl teams are working together to tackle a common opponent... ... covid.

Joe sheehan: we realized it's a shared and collective responsibility to all make good decisions to give us the best chance to play football this